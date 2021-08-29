NIS 30 m. fund launched for hi-tech employment projects

The Israel Innovation Authority will offer NIS 30 million for projects offering innovative models to increase the supply of workers to the hi-tech industry

Israel's hi-tech sector is suffering from a chronic shortage of manpower, a problem that has become exacerbated in the past year as more companies have raised large financing rounds. The authority's Human Capital Fund program aims to help solve this challenge through innovative and ground-breaking projects designed to increase the supply of Israeli workers.

The Innovation Authority said it will offer grants of up to 70% of the project's budget for programs under NIS 1 million, and up to 50% for programs requiring up to NIS 15 million.

"During the past year, the hi-tech industry broke records in raising capital, significantly increasing the need to recruit skilled workers, thus intensifying the problem of a chronic shortage of workers in the industry," noted Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. "In addition to this, the rapid growth of a large number of companies dramatically increased the need for technological and business human capital. The manpower shortage is the most significant challenge for the continued rapid growth of the Israeli hi-tech industry and for preserving its international leadership and competitiveness."

The fund will work to support different types of projects in areas like training, specialization, placement and more, with an emphasis on the entire Israeli population, including under-represented groups, as well as workers from abroad.

It will seek to define challenges rather than the solutions, and examining “bottom-up” proposals according to uniform criteria, such as the addition of skilled manpower to the industry, the proposed program’s level of innovativeness, cost/benefit aspects, ability to enlist partners, ability to scale-up the program, and more, the authority said.

