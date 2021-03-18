NJ Institute of Technology & BGU announce formation of new institute

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), two universities that excel in the field of hi-tech, announced on Tuesday afternoon a partnership that will create a "world-class Institute for Future Technologies in New Jersey," according to a press release.The announcement was made by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, president Daniel Chamovitz of Ben-Gurion University, and president Joel S. Bloom of the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Both universities will cooperatively offer dual degrees and new research opportunities, which means that students living in the United States will be able to acquire a graduate degree from Ben-Gurion University, halfway across the world, for the first time.This new Institute for Future Technologies is set to combine the research and academic capabilities of the two global institutions, and its mission is to offer dual NJIT-BGU graduate degrees and provide opportunities for PhD students and research staff. "BGU and NJIT tackle the world's greatest challenges through our problem-oriented approaches. We are excited to offer students in the US the opportunity to get a BGU-NJIT education in New Jersey and to welcome new faculty to the Institute," Chamovitz said. This collaboration is BGU's first significant entry into the higher education system of the United States. The two universities will work together regarding research in structures, buildings, materials, infrastructures, energy and environmentally conscious construction, water resources and air quality.
"NJIT is one of the state's premier STEM-focused universities, and BGU is one of the driving forces behind the success of Israel's technology economy," Murphy said. "By joining together in this groundbreaking venture, NJIT and BGU will combine their expertise and track records in technological research and development to help strengthen the economic opportunity and tech leadership that I have long envisioned for our state."Bloom said that "NJIT is continuously evolving to preserve and improve New Jersey's leadership in technological innovation, international partnerships, especially with world-renowned and tech-driven universities," adding that these initiatives "are a natural step in this direction and represent a major opportunity for NJIT and New Jersey. "We look forward to importing some Israeli 'chutzpah' and Startup Nation culture to the region as we build our joint Institute together."