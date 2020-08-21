The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

NSA, Israeli, UK cyber chiefs confront new hacker threats in corona era

INCD Chief Yigal Unna said that bad actors “are intervening more in the cybersphere because it is harder for them to go out and make trouble in the physical world.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 21, 2020 16:55
A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS)
A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS)
Cyber chiefs for the US’s Nation Security Agency (NSA) and intelligence agencies in Israel and England highlighted cutting-edge hacker threats in the coronavirus era on Thursday.
A video conference panel sponsored by Cybertech included NSA Cyber Director Anne Neuberger, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Chief Yigal Unna, England National Cyber Security Center CEO Ciaran Martin and Maj. Gen. (ret.) and Tel Aviv University’s cyber director Isaac Ben-Israel.
Unna said that bad actors “are intervening more in the cybersphere because it is harder for them to go out and make trouble in the physical world.”
He also discussed Israel’s three categories for defining the importance and threat faced to Israeli infrastructure public and private entities.
Unna revealed that the makeup of these three threat levels is constantly changing, noting that in a recent survey of government ministers, his unit was informed of a wide range of new infrastructure systems that needed to be secured.
Neuberger emphasized the importance of “understanding what our adversaries might seek to accomplish in disrupting, degrading or using [access to networks] to maintain awareness of how our country provides services to citizens to influence that.”
She said by keeping tabs on these issues, the NSA and other US cyber agencies can provide “timely, actionable and useful threat information and technical advice about what is at risk.”
Neuberger emphasized that for the civilian sector, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, not the NSA, took the lead in communicating to the public.
She said there is, “a need for the public to trust [agencies] in order to take action on the advice given.”
Further, she added that trust could vary by sector, especially in sectors where there were larger volumes of operators who might be less familiar with each other.
Also, she noted that in the US, elections had been added to the list of critical infrastructure categories.
In Israel, the election agencies get special assistance from the INCD, but are not under the same kind of set oversight.
Martin said that he really appreciated Israeli perspectives on cyber issues, noting that in 2015 he came to Israel to discuss strategy after deciding that prior British cyber defense plans had failed.
While acknowledging those past issues, he said that in the coronavirus era when so many people are using online networks for their livelihood and to connect to family and friends, it is critical “not to make people panic about the security of technology.”
Moreover, while agreeing with Unna that some cyber crime syndicates had greatly expanded in the coronavirus era in which vulnerabilities and online use has expanded exponentially, he said at least one major cyber crime syndicate had fallen 47% due to physical world limitations on their activities.
Ben Israel said it was key that cyber defense outreach to the civilian sector, “should not be part of some intelligence or military organization, [because] people don’t really trust their intelligence services.”
Likewise, he said civilian cyber defense should not be handled by a law enforcement agency, because civilians refrain from seeking assistance out of concern that those agencies might probe them for some other unrelated legal violation.
Ben Israel emphasized that in the coronavirus era, understanding the psychological issues that people were coping with was as important for success as tackling the virus’s biological dangers.


Tags nsa intelligence Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by