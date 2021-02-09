The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Oracle launches massive underground cloud data center in Jerusalem

Spread across thousands of meters, it is designed to be one of the most secure in the Middle East.

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 16:58
(R-L:) Oracle Israel country leader Uzi Navon, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, and Bynet CEO Alon Ben Zur at the launch of Oracle's new cloud data center. (photo credit: EZRA LEVY)
(R-L:) Oracle Israel country leader Uzi Navon, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, and Bynet CEO Alon Ben Zur at the launch of Oracle's new cloud data center.
(photo credit: EZRA LEVY)
Technology giant Oracle said Tuesday it will launch an underground cloud data center in Jerusalem, partnering with Bynet Data Communications. Oracle will be the first global tech giant to open a cloud region in Israel, constituting an unprecedented investment in Jerusalem.
The data center extends over 4 floors at a depth of 50 m. below ground level. Spread across thousands of meters, it is designed to be one of the most secure in the Middle East, providing advanced cloud services to companies in Israel’s defense industry, government, banks, insurance companies, infrastructure, technology, retail, and more.
The announcement comes as the Israeli government prepares to choose a winner of its massive Nimbus cloud-based data center project, which would move much of the government’s IT infrastructure to the cloud. Oracle is one of a handful of world-leading cloud service providers that were invited to submit bids for the tender, which will be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Amazon, whose AWS cloud service is the largest player in the field, is also believed to be a leading contender.
Oracle said The establishment of the Israel data region is part of its global plan to establish 38 cloud regions worldwide by the end of 2021, which would make it the public cloud provider with the fastest expansion of any major cloud provider in the world.
“This is an important step toward the upcoming opening of the Oracle Israel East Cloud region,” said Uzi Navon, Oracle’s Israel country leader. With the new Cloud region in the capital city of Israel, Oracle is once again proving its commitment to the State of Israel and to Israeli customers, and ensures a second-generation cloud infrastructure with the strongest performance, at the highest level of security.”
“The establishment of the first public cloud in Israel, specifically in Jerusalem, will contribute to the further development of the city’s technology,” added Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.


Tags Jerusalem hi-tech cloud technology Oracle
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How will Israel deal with diverging viewpoints with Biden?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Gideon Sa'ar: Less Superman, more Clark Kent

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by