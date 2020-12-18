The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

OrCam named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree

The device helps those with reading disabilities more easily understand text.

By CELIA JEAN  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 07:35
OrCam named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree (photo credit: ORCAM)
OrCam named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree
(photo credit: ORCAM)
OrCam Technologies, a Jerusalem-based start-up that develops advanced technology to help the visually impaired, was named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree this week.
The annuals CES Innovation Awards competition, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 categories. OrCam was selected to receive the award out of 19 products submitted in the Accessibility category for its AI-driven, first-of-its-kind handheld OrCam Read digital reader.
The announcement comes just weeks ahead of the world's most influential technology event: the first ever, all digital CES 2021 taking place in January.
OrCam received the award for its OrCam Read, a handheld device that helps readers with dyslexia, mild to moderate vision loss, reading fatigue, as well as for those who read large volumes of text. Submissions were reviewed by an elite panel of industry expert judges, based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.
The small device has the ability to either read aloud either paragraphs or full pages of text from digital surfaces such as tablets or phones, or printed surfaces such as books or newspapers. It does not require internet connection, making it usable anywhere anytime.
The technology is easy to use and allows for readers to speed up or slow down audio playback. It can either read aloud, or be connected to audio devices via Bluetooth or is audio input jack such as headphones. The amount of text read aloud by the device can be chosen by easily changing the laser focus, which has two settings for smaller or larger texts.
OrCam Read also incorporates the new interactive "Smart Reading" feature, combining OrCam's advanced computer vision and natural language understanding (NLU) technologies to operate as a "voice-activated assistant" that makes any text even more accessible to the reader by using voice activation which activates internal algorithms.
The device originated from OrCam's MyEye2, a similar device which seamlessly attaches to a user's eye glasses using a magnetic connector. The product, available in some 25 languages improves social situations by letting the user know who is located in front of them.
For the MyEye device, OrCam recently became the first Israeli company to win Germany's annual NRW.INVEST AWARD, awarded to four exemplary companies that contribute to the local economy, strengthen innovation impetus and bring new products, services and processes to Germany.
This is the second year in a row that OrCam was recognized at the CES awards program. Having also captured the Best of Innovation award in 2020, the tech company was recognized for it OrCam Hear wearable device for hearing loss.
Furthermore, the company’s flagship OrCam MyEye wearable device for people who are blind or visually impaired won the prestigious Last Gadget Standing competition top prize at CES 2018.


Tags hi-tech start up nation israeli innovation innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Compulsory haredi national service key to changing next government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by