Pelephone announces launch of 5G network

Called "Pelephone Plus," the network operated by the Bezeq-owned company will utilize the network of hundreds of sites it built in recent months.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 5, 2020 01:54
Pelephone
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli telecommunications company Pelephone announced the launch of its new 56 network, Globes reported.
Called "Pelephone Plus," the network operated by the Bezeq-owned company will utilize the network of hundreds of sites it built in recent months. The sites, like the network itself, will begin operating as soon as frequencies are allocated.
Due to the new speed made possible by a 5G network, Pelephone is coming out with new plans, such as a 200 gigabit gaming package with a monthly cost of NIS 49.90, and a 500 gigabit package with an NIS 55.90 monthly price tag, Globes reported.
The news comes after the Communications Ministry issued the major tender for 5G frequencies. The bidding for the contracts ended in early June after it began in July 2019.
“This is an important day for the State of Israel, which stands before a new technological revolution,” Communication Minister Yoaz Handel said at the time, opening the ministry’s confidential “tender room.”
“The tender has political and security implications and, in particular, great potential to advance and develop the State of Israel. I know that there are some fears and disinformation, but we will do everything with full transparency, listen to the public and seriously examine every claim.”

Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


