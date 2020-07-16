The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Peres Center to hold web seminar to show Jewish youths Israel's tech scene

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 16, 2020 16:30
The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. (photo credit: CHEN SHENHAV)
The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.
(photo credit: CHEN SHENHAV)
In a first-of-its kind event, the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation will host this week an online seminar to provide Jewish youths throughout the world a new and in-depth insight into the hi-tech ecosystem in Israel.
Launched in cooperation with Camondo, a Jewish global entrepreneur network, the seminar invited interested participants from across the world between the ages of 16 and 20 who were motivated to be Jewish community leaders and improve the world through innovation. In total, 11 applicants were carefully selected to be the first cohorts of participants. These applicants came from a variety of different countries, such as France, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Singapore.
The program's speakers will consist of leading Israeli entrepreneurs and investors, company CEOs, industry experts and the center's chairman Chemi Peres, who is also the co-founder and managing general partner of the firm Pitango Venture Capital.
The program will use online sessions and tasks to develop skills, and will focus on a variety of topics such as innovation, spotting market need, cyber tech, building business plans and a hackathon.
In the end, the participants will receive a certificate of completion and will have gained a toolkit to help them develop their own start-ups.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions have made it impossible for participants to travel to Israel for a classroom seminar program.
The online seminar, however, "will not only allow for greater connection with young future community leaders, but will also provide them with a window into Israel’s vibrant innovation ecosystem, along with experts opinion focusing on the key concepts of entrepreneurship, peace and innovation," project manager Danielle Bild said in a statement.
“We are happy and proud to have enrolled a great list of young, curious and ambitious students, who hold all the significant qualities to do good and bring new innovative thinking into their communities.”


