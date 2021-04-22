Segment information technologies: Digital management of the supply chain

It all started 20 years ago. Accountant Stav and Chen Shacham, senior officers in Unit 8200 , identified major retail companies’ need for digital and computerized management of the supply chain processes vis-à-vis their suppliers. Segment was established to address this need. What started as a simple idea has grown and become a great success over the years - a large company that leads the market of technological solutions for supply chain management in all business sectors, with hundreds of thousands of users, tens of thousands of customers, and employs about 80 workers in Israel. Just in the last year, Segment upgraded and expanded its offices and transferred the management of its operations to the Oshira buildings in Kfar Saba

Segment operates various systems for companies of all sizes and from all business sectors. Starting with large retail companies such as Home Center, Max Stock, ACE, Steimatzky and Kravitz, and companies such as Elbit Systems, the Ministry of Defense, Delek Group, Maccabi Health Services, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Tidhar Construction Group and more.

In the last two years and especially during the coronavirus period, many companies seeking to streamline their logistics and financial processes turned to Segment to implement Segment solutions. With the outbreak of the pandemic, Segment was defined as a vital and existential company because many businesses in Israel use its systems, especially the Ministry of Defense.

Over the years, Segment has expanded its range of products and developed additional business solutions:

A platform for translating and transmitting B2B communication in an international EDI standard, which helps Israeli businesses conduct business collaborations while meeting the strict standards of the large companies abroad. Using this system facilitates the procurement and supply process (import and export) for businesses of all sizes.

An import management system, developed for the Israeli IKEA franchise, through which the entry of goods into Israel is managed and the unloading of containers and the delivery of the goods to the various branches are managed.

The invoicing portal, developed for companies that want to manage fast and efficient collection of supplier invoices and save work time and human errors (and which do not need a system that manages the entire supply chain).

A portal for managing the agricultural supply chain developed for Carmel Wineries, with the help of which Carmel Wineries manages the vintage process while communicating and having a transparent process with the winemakers.

The staff in Segment’s technology department is managed by Chen Shacham, the company’s CTO. Chen leads the development of products and systems in a Customer-Focus approach, takes care to keep an eye on the pulse and measures user satisfaction in the system to produce upgrades accordingly.

The staff is committed to this approach and implements it with great professionalism. “Our success stems from the fact that it is important for us to listen to users of our systems, hear their responses and recommendations and learn from them. Over the years we have introduced thousands of upgrades to our systems, and we are in a constant trend of improvement,” Chen says.

Stav Shacham, CEO of the company, leads the company’s extensive business activities and takes care of establishing relationships with customers and business partners. In the past, he participated in the judging panel of the Sharks entrepreneurship program on Keshet Channel 12 and was the owner of the Kfar Saba football club.

“From the beginning of the pandemic there has been a massive increase in our activity, as well as in the number of new customers and suppliers. Beyond that, Segment is defined as an essential enterprise and we are providers of health and security services. Fortunately, the coronavirus didn’t harm us. On the contrary, we had a massive recruitment of manpower. Our success is reflected in the fact that over the years we have said yes to every opportunity and technological challenge that customers have asked us to perform. Thanks to this we have always been at the forefront of Israeli technology, and will always work to stay in front of the Israeli business community to work efficiently and comfortably.”