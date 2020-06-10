Enerpoint, an Israeli company that installs rooftop solar energy systems, is offering property owners annual rent for leasing out their roof.CEO Nir Peleg points out that the project is suitable for properties with a roof area of 500 sq.m. or more (about 200 panels). When a company rents the roof the cost of designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the solar system over the period of the roof rental is at the expense of the company.But afterwards, property owners will receive annual rent without any investment on their part.The lease agreement is for a period of up to 25 years with an area of about 500 sq.m. yielding the property owner an annual rent of NIS 20,000.Peleg notes that in Israel there are thousands of properties with roofs of over 500 sq.m. or more that are not being utilized economically.Enerpoint expects the demand to intensify in the second half of 2020 as more large property owners discover the feasibility of the matter.