Startup Grind to reach Israeli high school students with GenZ Israel

SG views education and offering opportunities as being hugely important. Which is why it invited STEMBoard CEO Aisha Bowe to speak with Israeli youngsters about hi-tech.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 21, 2020 20:48
Start Up Grind Israel country manager Shahar Matorin. “I invest time and money to put Israelis in this community,” Matorin says, “not just as a Zionist, but also to offer value to others.” (photo credit: Courtesy)
Global hi-tech community Startup Grind (SG) will give Israeli high school seniors and graduates a leadership opportunity via its GenZ Israel program on September 2, starting with Tichonet student Rotem Dolev.
Members of Generation Z were born into the digital age between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s.
Tichonet in Tel Aviv is a “paperless school” that offers all teaching materials in digital format. It's also is famous for its robotics team.
Dolev was on her school’s robotic team but “quit it because I have a lot to do,” she told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. Keen on the world of entrepreneurs, she first heard about SG when she attended a roundtable sponsored by the Education Ministry. The topic was: How can Israel encourage young people to seek leadership roles in the new economy?
Israeli teenager Rotem Dolev will kick-start Startup Grind GenZ Israel event this September 2. (Courtesy)Israeli teenager Rotem Dolev will kick-start Startup Grind GenZ Israel event this September 2. (Courtesy)
Changing the world is not easy, hence the grind in the SG title. When WhatsApp creator Jan Koum gave a talk during a SG event three years ago, he confessed that if you want to make a product worth $19 billion, “work-life balance is the first thing to go.”
“Entrepreneurs become lonely,” SG Israel country manager Shahar Matorin told the Post on Monday, which is why he finds great value in “becoming a hub to give help and opening doors.” Matorin attended the same roundtable, which is where he met Dolev.
The principles of SG are to give first, to treat people in events as friends rather than contacts and to help others before you help yourself.
Google for Entrepreneurs has been a SG global partner since 2013. It has 3.5 million members and is active in 350 cities worldwide, including Beirut, where Nour Atrissi serves as the SG chapter head. She is the founder of TeensWhoCode, which offers workshops to teenagers eager to learn about technology.
SG views education and offering opportunities as being hugely important. That is why it invited STEMBoard CEO Aisha Bowe to speak at a 2016 roundtable about coding in the Caribbean. She worked for NASA and won several awards, indicative of how science and technology can change lives.
Bowe will be speaking with Israeli teenagers on September 2, when GenZ Israel begins online, as all SG events have been since the coronavirus crisis began. It will be shared via Instagram and TikTok, giving exposure to potential future leaders.
Matorin is a great believer that start-ups, and SG, can change lives. When SG marked its 10th anniversary at an event in San Francisco attended by some 8,000 people, he met a nurse who came from Los Angeles just to say thank you, he told the Post.
Since she was working full time, she was not able to study in an MBA program. Instead, she listened to all the content SG put online for free to learn how she could promote her idea for a start-up in the field of health. She is now realizing that dream, Matorin said.
“I invest time and money to put Israelis in this community – not just as a Zionist, but also to offer value to others,” he added.
While Israelis usually think of themselves as the “Start Up Nation,” when you join a global community, you never know where the answer, or help you need, might come from, Matorin said.


