Taglit-Birthright Israel, ‘Post’ to broadcast Innovation Conference

Taglit-Birthright Israel and The Jerusalem Post will broadcast their first-ever innovation conference, “ Coronavirus and Israeli Tech,” on Monday, September 14, at 7 p.m. Israel time.The event will be aired live on the Post website: www.jpost.com/taglit The conference will focus on technological solutions and pioneering products that are being developed in Israel in the struggle against the novel coronavirus. Israeli leaders in medicine, business and hi-tech will get together in a virtual forum to discuss progress that is being made in the field.The conference will be moderated by editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz and news editor and health analyst Maayan Hoffman. It will feature one-on-one interviews and panel discussions on a wide variety of topics, including out-of-the-box thinking in the treatment of COVID-19; healthcare innovation; the impact of the virus on business infrastructure and operations; and how the military and civil society are working together to fight the virus.Katz will conduct an interview with Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold, head of the Defense Research and Development Directorate, on Israeli innovation from Iron Dome to a coronavirus “game-changer.”Hoffman will interview Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna Inc., which is developing a coronavirus vaccine.The conference will also feature some of Israel’s top names in medicine and hi-tech, with a special presentation by Jewish doctors from around the world who have been fighting the pandemic.