Taglit-Birthright Israel, ‘Post’ to broadcast Innovation Conference

Taglit-Birthright Israel and The Jerusalem Post will broadcast their first-ever innovation conference, “Coronavirus and Israeli Tech,” on Monday, September 14, at 7 p.m. Israel time.The event will be aired live on the Post website: www.jpost.com/taglit. The conference will focus on technological solutions and pioneering products that are being developed in Israel in the struggle against the novel coronavirus. Israeli leaders in medicine, business and hi-tech will get together in a virtual forum to discuss progress that is being made in the field.The conference will be moderated by editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz and news editor and health analyst Maayan Hoffman. It will feature one-on-one interviews and panel discussions on a wide variety of topics, including out-of-the-box thinking in the treatment of COVID-19; healthcare innovation; the impact of the virus on business infrastructure and operations; and how the military and civil society are working together to fight the virus.Katz will conduct an interview with Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold, head of the Defense Research and Development Directorate, on Israeli innovation from Iron Dome to a coronavirus “game-changer.”Hoffman will interview Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna Inc., which is developing a coronavirus vaccine.The conference will also feature some of Israel’s top names in medicine and hi-tech, with a special presentation by Jewish doctors from around the world who have been fighting the pandemic.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });