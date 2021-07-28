Tech Buzz: Israel's hi-tech market gets three new unicorns, two IPOs

Fireblocks , a platform that helps traditional institutions move into the digital asset space for payments, gaming, NFTs, and digital securities, said Tuesday it raised $310 million in Series D funding, raising its valuation to $2 billion. The Tel Aviv-based company has raised a total of $489 million since its inception in 2019. The company, which also has offices in New York, said it will use the funds to continue its strategic expansion, scaling business lines and adding more customers and partners to its ecosystem.

Insurtech platform At-Bay raised $185 million in a Series D round of financing, bringing its valuation to $1.35 billion. The latest round is the company’s third round in the past 18 months and brings its overall funding to $272 million. The company focuses on cyber insurance in the US, a field that is growing rapidly due to the increased prominence of cyberattacks on organizations but is mostly dominated by traditional insurance providers. The Tel Aviv-based was founded in 2016 and currently employs about 120 people, split between offices in Israel and California.

IoT company Wiliot raised $200 million in a Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The company did not reveal its valuation for the round, but insiders believe, with such a large round and backing from the largest venture capital fund in the world, it is safe to say that it is probably above a billion dollars. The company, based in Caesaria, was founded in 2016, uses IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that eliminate reliance on batteries in order to vastly accelerate the internet of things.

Atera, a Tel Aviv-based IT management company helping businesses move to a remote work model, said Wednesday it completed a $77 million Series B funding round. The company's platform combines remote monitoring and management with help desk, reporting, and operations management in a single intuitive system. Founded in 2011 with offices in New York and the Netherlands, Atera said it will use the funds to focus on driving further global expansion and developing new product innovations.

Nym Health, whose AI tech product automates medical coding, announced $25 million in new funding. Following Nym’s October 2020 Series A, this latest round brings the company’s total funding to $47.5 million. The Nym platform modernizes hospitals' revenue cycle management using direct-to-billing, fully autonomous medical coding that reduces insurance denials and operational expenses, accelerates payment cycles, and maximizes audit readiness for healthcare providers. The Tel Aviv-based company said the new investment will be used to scale product development and accelerate adoption in emergency departments, as well as expanding its footprint in urgent care centers, and growing the company’s New York office.

Treeverse, the creator of lakeFS, an open-source technology that brings streamlined data lifecycle management and version control to data lakes, announced $23 million in Series A funding. The Tel Aviv-based company, which has bootstrapped since it was founded last year, said the funds will help it accelerate the development and adoption of its solution.

Cannabis-tech company Univo pharmaceutical said it raised NIS 11.1 million from Nir Zuk, the founder of cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks. Univo has operated since 2017, and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Zuk will receive 5% of Univo's shares based on a price of NIS 4.62 per share, and will receive an additional 5% of the company when its share price reaches NIS 7.10. The company's share price was up 23% in midday trading on the news.

Univo is one of the few medical cannabis companies in Israel that controls the entire value chain of cannabis production, the company said. Last June, Univo acquired 51% of the control in MediPharm pharmacy in Holon for NIS 5.5 million. Zuk's investment decision follows a review of the players in the medical cannabis market and Univo's promising potential.

Infinipoint said it raised $11 million at it launched its Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS), a comprehensive device identity and security posture solution to secure device access. The Tel Aviv-based company said it already works with major identity providers including ForgeRock, Okta, Ping Identity, and Azure Active Directory, as well as business services such as Salesforce, Google Workspace, Office 365 and AWS.

On the IPO scene, REE Automotive completed its SPAC merger to begin trading on the Nasdaq market under the ticker symbol REE. The company, which wants to help global mobility companies to build electric and autonomous vehicles, raised $288 million with the offering, less than originally expected.

Native advertising giant Outbrain completed its Nasdaq IPO earlier this week, raising $160 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion. The shares, which trade under the ticker symbol OB, premiered at $20, and hover around the same price Wednesday. The price came in significantly less than the Tel Aviv-based company was expecting, and was much less than the $2.6 billion its rival, Taboola, raised in its IPO a month earlier.

Taboola recently bought US advertising solutions company Connexity for $800 million in a cash and shares deal. Taboola raised some $526 million in its SPAC merger on the Nasdaq at the end of June.

Jacada, a classic Israeli hi-tech company that has provided software for the customer service industry since 1990, was acquired by Uniphore, an American software company that offers Conversational Service Automation (CSA). The price of the acquisition was not disclosed. The Herzliya-based company had gone public with a Nasdaq IPO in 1999, and later sold parts of its legacy business for $26 million in 2008.

Finally, iAngels, a women-led, Israel-based venture capital firm and investment platform, said this week it closed $55.5 million in funding its first institutional fund, bringing its total assets under management to over $300 million. iAngels Ventures invests in Israeli hi-tech and is anchored by a $25 million investment from the European Investment Fund (EIF). This investment, the largest the EIF has made in Israel to date and after a multiyear vetting process that examined all Israeli VCs, is a direct benefit of Horizon 2020, the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (2014-2020), the company said.

Cyolo, which makes a Zero Trust Network Access solution for enterprises and organizations, said it secured a $21 million Series A funding round. Over the past year Cyolo has doubled its value quarter-by-quarter, and has been expanding partnerships with global customers and service providers, the two-year-old Tel Aviv-based company said. Edge Gaming, a platform connecting Esports groups and gamers, said it raised $2 million in a pre-seed round. The company’s platform allows any club in the world to set up a training program for its fans to create a whole new user experience. The startup has already started working with some of the leading groups in the world, it said. founded in 2014, iAngels has produced 22 profitable exits and is on track for its most successful year ever, with eight recently announced or completed exits representing an expected aggregated value of $13 billion. Among those exits are Arbe, eToro, Applitools and Simplex.