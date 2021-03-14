The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Tel Aviv launches app to increase women's safety in public spaces

SafeUp's "guardians" are now available 24/7 to assist any women in the city who feel unsafe via phone calls, video calls and location sharing.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 14, 2021 18:00
SafeUp's "share location" feature allows women to share their location with multiple previously selected women. (photo credit: SAFEUP)
SafeUp's "share location" feature allows women to share their location with multiple previously selected women.
(photo credit: SAFEUP)
The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality announced on Sunday that it has launched SafeUP, a new smartphone app to allow women and girls to feel safer in public spaces.

It can be downloaded here.
SafeUP, which just completed a successful three-month soft launch, will enable any female resident of Tel Aviv to instantly connect to a citywide network of local communities of specially trained women if they encounter any real or potential danger and require support, guidance or physical assistance in a public space.
The network of women, called "guardians," is made up of dozens of specially trained women, available 24/7 to assist via telephone, video, or even by personal accompaniment.
The app is based on advanced social network technology that, according to the municipality, enables it to ensure the anonymity and privacy of users' information.
It currently features three potential solutions for women who feel unsafe in a public space.
The first, "walk and talk," enables women to find support through a phone conversation with a guardian when they feel uncomfortable or insecure in public.
The second solution on the app is called "help now." It is designed for situations where a user finds herself in real and immediate danger, connecting her to three different women within 500 meters who can evaluate the situation and decide whether to arrive at the scene or call the police.
The final option in the app is a "share location" feature, which lets the app share users' live location with a list of women previously chosen by the user.
The app is expected to significantly shorten response times and assist women, even in cases where there is no need for police intervention.
It was developed at CityZone, a living smart city laboratory at Tel Aviv's Atidim Park innovation hub - a joint initiative by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and Tel Aviv University to advance technological solutions for urban challenges and promote smart city start-ups. 
Neta Schreiber, CEO & co-founder of SafeUP, says on the app's website that she was inspired to found the company following an incident she experienced at a house party approximately nine years ago. 
After noticing that one of her friends had gone missing, Schreiber and her friends began frantically looking around the villa for her, eventually finding her half-naked and fighting off several men, who immediately fled the scene.
Schreiber, now a young mother, called on additional women to be part of the guardian community in a statement on Sunday, "to enable me, you, our daughters and every woman to feel safe in every place; to walk down a dark alleyway without fear; to go on a date without anxiety and a rescue plan; to go dancing in a nightclub, or even to simply go on a walk late at night."
Efrat Makin-Knafo, Head of the Resilience & Social Equality Authority and mayoral advisor for gender equality at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, said on Sunday that the launch was "another step in the municipality's wide-ranging initiatives to promote gender equality in general, and to advance the personal security of women in particular. 
"We are using all the tools at our disposal so that every woman in Tel Aviv-Yafo will feel that the public space is adapted for her – from personal security to sports, recreation and leisure facilities, she said. "This is a strategic goal, and its realization will be reflected in many sectors across the city."


Tags Tel Aviv women startup women empowerment women and girls start-up app
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Understanding the rift between Jerusalem and Amman - analysis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by