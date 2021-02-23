Tel Aviv U. launches new multidisciplinary AI, data science center

Tel Aviv University launched a new Multidisciplinary Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS) this week. It is meant to augment research in these areas.

The center was launched as part of the school’s AI week, which started Monday and runs through Wednesday. The event was held virtually this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

“The applications of intelligent systems have far-reaching implications for practically every area of modern life, including security, medicine, transportation, automation, retail sales, customer services and numerous others,” said Prof. Itzik Ben Israel, head of TAU’s Yuval Neeman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security.

“The various learning algorithms, together with the enormous increase in computational power, are already beginning to penetrate all areas of our lives, and understanding them requires proficiency not only in the ‘natural’ technological disciplines, such as computer science, mathematics and engineering, but also in the social, legal, business and even philosophical aspects,” he said.

Prof. Meir Feder, head of the center, said the “AI revolution is expected to impact our way of life in every aspect, from drug development and data-based personalized medicine, to defense and security systems, financial systems, scientific discoveries, robotics, autonomous systems and social issues.”

Hundreds of researchers from various disciplines are expected to engage with the center, as will representatives of the IDF, public and private sectors, local and international universities and research institutes, he said.

Next month, the AI center will launch a program together with Google Israel as part of the company’s “AI for Social Good” initiative.

The university said it hopes the new center will encourage multidisciplinary research using AI and DS and will serve to train a new generation “who will take Israel to the forefront of the global AI revolution in coming years.”

“It is very important to train human capital in this area,” Feder said.