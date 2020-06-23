The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tel Aviv's Ayalon Freeway to serve as autotech testing ground

Most of the pilots being tested are in the fields of smart vehicles and smart transportation, and most of the companies involved will be focused specifically on autonomous transportation.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 23, 2020 18:58
TEL AVIV'S congested Ayalon Highway in 2014. (photo credit: MOSHE MILNER / GPO)
TEL AVIV’S congested Ayalon Highway in 2014.
(photo credit: MOSHE MILNER / GPO)
Netivei Ayalon Ltd., operators and managers of Tel Aviv's central highway the Ayalon Freeway, will let its facilities serve as a testing ground for Israeli autotech companies that, due to the coronavirus restrictions, are unable to test their pilot projects abroad, Calcalist reported.
This will be done in collaboration between Netivei Ayalon, the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) and the Transportation Ministry.
Most of the pilots being tested are in the fields of smart vehicles and smart transportation, and most of the companies involved will be focused specifically on autonomous transportation. One of the first planned trials, that of small transport drones, will start in July.
Other pilot projects the organizations want to test include smart parking lots, public transportation management solutions, a form of integration between different forms of transportation and on-demand shared transportation, Calcalist reported. Other tests will focus on smart infrastructure, such as vehicle extraction, technology-based traffic enforcement and electric car charging.
One such scenario that will be tested, according to Calcalist, is that of a driver who comes to the city by private vehicle, parks, continues their journey on a train and then uses an electric scooter to reach their destination.
The pilot period for these products will last for two years, Calcalist reported, after which Netivei Ayalon will select the products it wishes to adopt for use on the highway.


