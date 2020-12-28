Starting January 1, 2021, the popular messaging application WhatsApp will stop working for millions of smartphones worldwide. The popular social media giant intends to do a major update that will not allow older phones to use it, KAN news reported after receiving the news from the company. According to the reports, the application will stop working on Iphones that are not updated past iOS 9 – basically iPhones up to the 6s version. Any Android phones that are running an operating system of 4.0.3 or lower will also not able to operate the application. This is not the first time that WhatsApp was updated: in 2016 a similar event happened. Ynet reported in December 2016 that older generations of iPhones and Android phones would also not work.WhatsApp suggested that users update their operating services or purchase a newer phone in order to access the app.
