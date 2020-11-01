The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
West Coast Salmon to use Israeli aquaculture firm to farm Atlantic salmon

The project is set to begin in the later half of 2024.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 02:47
A salmon attempts to leap rapids on the river Braan in Perthshire, Scotland (photo credit: REUTERS)
A salmon attempts to leap rapids on the river Braan in Perthshire, Scotland
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A US-based salmon production facility is set to implement Israeli-made Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology for aquaculture on land, Israel21c reported.
Though based in Norway, the company West Coast Salmon has a 15,000-ton production facility in Reno, Nevada. As reported by Israel21c, the company has the goal of becoming the leading supplier of high-quality and sustainably raised Atlantic salmon to the US West Coast, according to its chairman Hallvard Muri. To that end, it has chosen Israel-based AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies to help it develop its on-land aquaculture.
AquaMof's technology has successfully supported fish farming in locations next to cities. This allows for reduced transportation costs in the supply chain, as well as reducing its environmental impact. Furthermore, it also can function year-round, rather than in seasons, according to the report.
This versatility is important for West Coast Salmon, as Atlantic salmon is not native to Nevada. As a result, an efficient and sustainable land-based aquaculture is necessary for their business. However, according to AquaMaof CEO David Hazut, its technology is perfectly suited for just that, as it enables the production of clean seafood in a secure, disease-free environment, “as well as enabling self-sufficiency in a time of disrupted food production and supply chain,” Israel21c reported.
The project is set to begin in the later half of 2024, joining the lineup of other projects underway by AquaMof, ranging from Canada to Japan, France, Germany, Russia and more, Israel21c reported.


