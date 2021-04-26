The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
ZIM Announces the Establishment of ZIMARK

New company to provide scanning technology for the logistics and supply chain industries

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2021 14:45
Left-to-right: Sodyo CEO Alon Raz, ZIM CEO Eli Glickman, and ZIMARK CEO Karin Levy (photo credit: SIVAN FARAGE)
Left-to-right: Sodyo CEO Alon Raz, ZIM CEO Eli Glickman, and ZIMARK CEO Karin Levy
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAGE)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, today announced the establishment of ZIMARK, a technology-based company formed in collaboration with Israeli startup Sodyo Ltd., to provide next-generation scanning solutions for the logistics and supply chain sectors. In addition to the joint venture with Sodyo in the establishment of ZIMARK, ZIM will also make a direct equity investment in Sodyo.
ZIMARK will provide its customers innovative scanning solutions using Sodyo’s patented technology for connecting offline content to the online world.  The ZIMARK scanning technology, based on colorful markers, image recognition, and advanced algorithms, is the most advanced in the market, enabling accurate scans from virtually any distance and allowing scans of multiple markers simultaneously, along with a set of additional features. 
ZIMARK will be led by Karin Levy as CEO. She has served in senior positions at ZIM for the past 15 years and has extensive international experience in the maritime, logistics, and supply chain industries.
ZIM CEO Eli Glickman: “ZIMARK’s new disruptive technology has the potential to revolutionize scanning, with an impact on shipping and logistics consistent with landmark innovations that have transformed other industries. ZIMARK will create a new global standard, providing a much-needed solution for effectively operating in complex global supply chains. We expect ZIMARK’s advantages, such as long-range scanning capabilities, scanning of multiple items simultaneously, and other ground-breaking features, to provide significant performance, cost, and efficiency benefits to the maritime, logistics, and supply chain industries. We are very excited to add ZIMARK to our growing portfolio of companies realizing our strategy of bringing advanced technological solutions to the shipping and logistics sectors.”
ZIM COO David Arbel: “ZIMARK will offer an advanced, state-of-the-art solution for the logistics and supply chain industries, from inventory management through asset tracking, access control, and more. We are delighted that leading companies in the industry have already expressed significant interest in ZIMARK’s innovative solutions.”
Sodyo’s CEO Alon Raz: “As a global player with vast expertise and an innovative approach, ZIM is the ideal partner to bring our unique technology to the world of logistics. The new company brings together the best of both worlds – ZIM’s logistics expertise and Sodyo’s technology – to create new opportunities in the market.” 


