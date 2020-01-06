The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Could kosher restaurants soon be able to open on Shabbat?

The Chief Rabbinate has for a long time however refused to grant kashrut licenses for restaurants which open on Shabbat.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 6, 2020 19:20
Yehonatan Vadai in fron of his Bab al-Yemen restaurant (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yehonatan Vadai in fron of his Bab al-Yemen restaurant
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Could restaurants which maintain all the requirements and standards to be considered kosher soon be able to obtain a kashrut license and open on Shabbat?
This is the question that the High Court of Justice will consider on Wednesday morning, which has been petitioned by the Bab al-Yemen restaurant in Jerusalem.
Bab al-Yemen observes kashrut practices, it is open on Shabbat, and it does not violate the laws of Shabbat while it is open, but yet does not have a kashrut license.
The Chief Rabbinate has for a long time however refused to grant kashrut licenses for restaurants which open on Shabbat, and argues that it is not feasible to supervise them or necessary for them to open.
But Bab al-Yemen owner Yehonatan Vadai, and the Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah religious-Zionist organization which has taken up his legal petition to the High Court want to change all that.
Diners interested in eating at the restaurant on Shabbat can order their food in advance, and the restaurant will prepare the food ahead of the Sabbath and it will be ready to be served when they arrive.
Payment can be made ahead of time, or for diners who come in without have pre-ordered a non-Jewish member of the restaurant staff takes down their details and sends a request for payment after Shabbat.
Food is not cooked in the restaurant on Shabbat since that would violate Shabbat laws, so extra portions of the items on the menu are prepared to provide for customers without a reservation.
Attorney Elad Lubitch who is representing Vadai’s case in court, argues that kosher hotels serve food to their guests on Shabbat and are licensed by the rabbinate and that there is therefore no reason why kosher restaurants should not be able to do so as well.
“The rabbinate does not give kashrut licenses to kosher restaurants on Shabbat which do not violate Shabbat laws, despite the fact that such restaurants operate in the same way as hotels, which open on Shabbat and do not violate Shabbat laws - and get a kashrut license from the rabbinate,” said Lubitch.
He said that the petition simply asked the rabbinate to act with “consistency.”
The rabbinate, naturally, sees things differently.
In dealing with an earlier appeal by Vadai for a kashrut license, the Council of the Chief Rabbinate wrote that restaurants are different from hotels in that hotels generally know how many people they will be catering for before Shabbat begins.
A restaurant, the rabbinate said, could not know and that therefore there is a greater chance that food will be prepared on Shabbat itself for unexpected diners.
It also pointed out that hotels host kashrut supervisors so they are immediately available to do their work, whereas supervisors would be required to walk to any restaurant they are supposed to be supervising, something it said was hard to find.
And it also argued that hotels host guests and therefore must provide them food, whereas there is no urgent need for restaurants to provide kosher food over Shabbat.
In the relatively distant past at least two kosher restaurants did operate with a rabbinate kashrut license in Jerusalem, but this ended in the 1980s.
The former, late chief rabbi and revered religious-Zionist leader Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu stated explicitly that it was “certainly possible” for restaurants to operate a system where they serve food on shabbat to diners but do not cook or take payment on Shabbat.
The High Court of Justice will begin hearings on the case on Wednesday.


Tags restaurant shabbat kashrut
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies