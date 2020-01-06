Could kosher restaurants soon be able to open on Shabbat?

Could restaurants which maintain all the requirements and standards to be considered kosher soon be able to obtain a kashrut license and open on Shabbat? This is the question that the High Court of Justice will consider on Wednesday morning, which has been petitioned by the Bab al-Yemen restaurant in Jerusalem. Bab al-Yemen observes kashrut practices, it is open on Shabbat, and it does not violate the laws of Shabbat while it is open, but yet does not have a kashrut license. The Chief Rabbinate has for a long time however refused to grant kashrut licenses for restaurants which open on Shabbat, and argues that it is not feasible to supervise them or necessary for them to open. But Bab al-Yemen owner Yehonatan Vadai, and the Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah religious-Zionist organization which has taken up his legal petition to the High Court want to change all that. Diners interested in eating at the restaurant on Shabbat can order their food in advance, and the restaurant will prepare the food ahead of the Sabbath and it will be ready to be served when they arrive. Payment can be made ahead of time, or for diners who come in without have pre-ordered a non-Jewish member of the restaurant staff takes down their details and sends a request for payment after Shabbat.Food is not cooked in the restaurant on Shabbat since that would violate Shabbat laws, so extra portions of the items on the menu are prepared to provide for customers without a reservation.Attorney Elad Lubitch who is representing Vadai’s case in court, argues that kosher hotels serve food to their guests on Shabbat and are licensed by the rabbinate and that there is therefore no reason why kosher restaurants should not be able to do so as well. “The rabbinate does not give kashrut licenses to kosher restaurants on Shabbat which do not violate Shabbat laws, despite the fact that such restaurants operate in the same way as hotels, which open on Shabbat and do not violate Shabbat laws - and get a kashrut license from the rabbinate,” said Lubitch.He said that the petition simply asked the rabbinate to act with “consistency.”The rabbinate, naturally, sees things differently. In dealing with an earlier appeal by Vadai for a kashrut license, the Council of the Chief Rabbinate wrote that restaurants are different from hotels in that hotels generally know how many people they will be catering for before Shabbat begins. A restaurant, the rabbinate said, could not know and that therefore there is a greater chance that food will be prepared on Shabbat itself for unexpected diners. It also pointed out that hotels host kashrut supervisors so they are immediately available to do their work, whereas supervisors would be required to walk to any restaurant they are supposed to be supervising, something it said was hard to find. And it also argued that hotels host guests and therefore must provide them food, whereas there is no urgent need for restaurants to provide kosher food over Shabbat. In the relatively distant past at least two kosher restaurants did operate with a rabbinate kashrut license in Jerusalem, but this ended in the 1980s.The former, late chief rabbi and revered religious-Zionist leader Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu stated explicitly that it was “certainly possible” for restaurants to operate a system where they serve food on shabbat to diners but do not cook or take payment on Shabbat. The High Court of Justice will begin hearings on the case on Wednesday.