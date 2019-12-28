Hanukkah candle lighting from Vienna - watch live

In honor of the holiday of Hanukkah, The Jerusalem Post will be live-streaming candle lighting events from around the world, including Moscow, Tokyo, Istanbul, Vienna and more.On Saturday, the candle lighting took place in Vienna, Austria.On the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, Jews in Moscow's Red Square lit candles and celebrated together, while the second night featured candle lighting in Istanbul, Turkey. The third night was celebrated in Belgrade, Serbia. The fourth night was celebrated in Cyprus. On Thursday the fifth night of Hanukkah, candle lighting took place in Tokyo. Mumbai was the Friday location for the fifth candle lighting.The Jerusalem Post wishes all those celebrating a happy Hanukkah!