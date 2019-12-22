Ukranian parliament celebrates Hanukkah

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) hosted a special candle-lighting ceremony Friday night in celebration of Hanukkah.The ceremony was the idea of Kiev's chief rabbi, Yonatan Markovich, and hosted over 200 guests, including high profile attendees such as Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Leon, Israel's honorary consul to Ukraine Oleg Vishnyakov, the group on inter-parliamentary relations with the State of Israel co-chairs Aleksander Kunitsky and Daniil Getmantsev and over 80 parliamentarians in the Ukranian government. Volodymyr Zelensky.Further events are expected to be held by Jews throughout Ukraine in the coming days, in Kiev, Odessa, Dnipro, Lviv and Kharkov.“As a Jew born in Ukraine during a dark time in Jewish history, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, and the rabbi of Kiev, I am proud to stand here today in the country’s parliament on behalf of Ukraine’s Jewish community,” said Rabbi Markovich.“Hanukkah represents the victory of the Jewish people over a vast empire. It was possible because we were united and put our trust in God. A parliament is an institution that unites all the people of Ukraine. Everyone has a different viewpoint, but we must always stay united, if we want to defeat our enemies.” The event is the first of its kind to be held since the inauguration of the new Ukrainian government, under Jewish President