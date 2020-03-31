Women of the Wall write a letter in protest of Arye Deri's decision

The organization expressed great concern about the decision, despite "the pain caused by leaving the Western Wall empty for the first time in the State of Israel's history," and slashed Deri for making a decision born only out of "political pressure."



They called the decision "life threatening," as they fear that it will further the spread of the coronavirus , endangering first the worshipers, and then anyone they come into contact with.

"It delivers a message of recklessness and disregard of the Health Ministry's guidelines," they wrote, "to the public who already have trouble implementing [the guidelines] so far, bringing disaster on us all."

They noted the ministry's exclusion of women from the decision, however continued their letter stating that although they, "wish to return to Western Wall soon," they do it "without the intentions of jeopardizing the health and safety of anyone else in doing so."