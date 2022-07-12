Senior officials of American Jewish organizations have offered the Jewish Agency to deploy its security guards at the egalitarian prayer section of the Western Wall – since Israeli authorities haven’t effectively managed to minimize violence at the plaza.

An intense discussion took place on Monday at the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors event in Jerusalem. Mainstream and liberal American Jewish organizations have been urging the BOG to vote on a proposal to enforce security at Ezrat Israel, the egalitarian prayer section at the Kotel in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The discussion related to the prayer service on the past Rosh Chodesh (new month) at the egalitarian prayer section, where haredi (ultra-Orthodox) youth were physically violent towards Reform and Conservative Jews at a bar mitzvah service, one of them blowing his nose on a page torn from a Conservative siddur (prayer book) seconds before the clash.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

At least one of these violent demonstrators is allegedly the son of a haredi MK, who is affiliated with the Eretz Hakodesh political party in the World Zionist Congress (WZC). Dozens of children and teenagers with whistles called the bar mitzvah boy a “Christian” and a “Nazi.”

“It is clear that there is a need for a renewed and enhanced dialogue with security authorities so no Jews need to be afraid while at the Kotel.” CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ Dov Ben Shimon

Will the Jewish Agency step in?

Dov Ben Shimon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ who participated in the discussion, tweeted on Tuesday that: “Perhaps it’s time to say clearly and truthfully that if the Israeli government can’t or won’t protect Jews at the holiest site, the Kotel, then perhaps security teams need to be placed there.”

Members of the Women of the Wall, Conservative and Reform Movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, March 4, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“Since every plea, negotiation, agreement and reasonable expectation appears to be mistaken or overturned, perhaps we should work to ensure that Jewish families won’t be scared of violence and harassment at the Western Wall," he said. "After all, if we defend Jewish life in Europe and around the world, surely we should be committed to protecting Jews in Jerusalem, too?”

Ben Shimon told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that “It is clear that there is a need for a renewed and enhanced dialogue with security authorities so no Jews need to be afraid while at the Kotel.”

“There are ways to be creative and thoughtful about how we negotiate for Jewish safety,” the federation CEO said. “If as a Jewish people we require safety in countries such as Europe and others, we can come to a measurable agreement with Israeli authorities. it's disgraceful that Jewish families are defenseless when they come to pray at the Kotel.”

The Orthodox response

Other participants have blamed Rabbi Pesach Lerner, head of the Eretz Hakodesh Party who was at the BOG meeting, for “promoting violence and hate,” at the Kotel. Lerner denied this claim, saying that his party had nothing to do with the demonstration two weeks ago.

One Orthodox member of the board asked yesterday outside of the discussion: “What world did these young haredi boys grow up in? I remember growing up as a kid to the only Orthodox family in our neighborhood and we were taught to love every Jew no matter what their affiliation is. What are these haredi boys learning that made them act so violently?”

Other Orthodox leaders said that they were “surprised,” when they heard from President of the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) Rabbi Rick Jacobs that there have been ongoing violent incidents at the egalitarian prayer section for the past few years. “I had no idea that there were so many violent incidents at Ezrat Israel. I am shocked by the chillul hashem (desecration of God's name),” one said.

But other Orthodox Jewish leaders said during the discussion that even though they are against the violence at the Kotel, they won’t agree on voting for a statement calling for the Israeli government to fully fulfill its prior agreement (that was later canceled), and implement the Kotel compromise. They emphasized the need for security at the Wall, but stressed that they will not agree for any promotion of the Kotel compromise.

Important to Israel-Diaspora relations

“There's nothing that matters more to me and to my partner, President and CEO Eric Fingerhut, than the strength of the Israel-Diaspora relationship and Derech Eretz (proper behavior) – the respect for all Jews and however they choose to worship,” Jewish Federations of North America chairwoman Julie Platt told the Post on Tuesday.

“Those two matters go hand in hand,” she said. “The ability for someone to pray when the arrangements were made and the space used were all with permission; to be treated with respect and for their form of worship to be respected.”

“That speaks to a global respect for the streams of Judaism, so it's not just a respect for pluralism," Platt said. "That is the fabric of Judaism and the Jewish community of North America, which I represent as chair of JFNA. It also speaks to the respect and honor paid to the streams of Judaism that are here in Israel where I am speaking to you.

"It's for us, Diaspora Jews: what we wish for in the Diaspora” – which is, according to Platt, for Jewish families around the world to “put their resources into bringing their mishpachah (family); their parents, grandparents and children, to celebrate a simchah [joyous occasion] with significance – [such] as a Bar and Bat Mitzvah – in Israel. But then, to have it disrupted, stands in the way of the kind of Zionism that we are trying to create for Israel and the Diaspora.”

Platt explained that the negative events that took place at the Kotel were what “made us want to bring this up.” She spoke on Monday about this issue at the BOG, with great passion.

“That’s what made me want to speak in front of the Board of Governors, to understand that the ultimate goal is the strength of Zionism and the strength of the Israel-Diaspora relations. And that this is an obstruction to this connection," she said.

“Our dream and wish is that more families want to come [to Israel] and celebrate their smachot (joyous events) and that the government of Israel will protect their safety, security and their ability to pray.”

Platt added that “later today [Tuesday] in our closing plenary, there will be a resolution introduced that will... speak to many of the things that we discussed.” In addition, the resolution will address the need to “educate the Israeli public as to the significance or importance of not only that security [for Jews at the Kotel], but the respect for those praying in that space.”