UK chief rabbi about LGBTQ+ Knesset speaker: Love every Jew

UK's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said in an interview with Israeli television that any LGBTQ+ should be treated with love and respect, as opposed to Israeli rabbis who bashed incoming Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Mirvis quoted the Jerusalem Talmud and said: "Love your fellow as yourself, I am God. Rabbi Akiva said of this mitzvah: This is a great principle in Torah."

Mirvis continued quoting the Talmud and said that every human being was created "in the image of God."Mirvis said to Channel 13 news that: "This is how we must look at each and everyone."

Senior rabbi: Amir Ohana is "infected with a disease"

Senior Rabbi Meir Mazoz, who has ties to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Interior Minister Arye Deri, has referred to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as "being infected with a disease," Hebrew media reported late Saturday night.

Mirvis spoke of the booklet he published about LGBTQ+ in the Jewish community a few years ago.

"This is the first guide in the world for the Orthodox Jews that deals with the subject of LGBTs," Mirvis said. "I wrote from a Torah point of view exactly how we should treat such difficult situations and how to guide youth in our communities from a halachic point of view in our schools, with a heart that is open and connected to each and everyone – So that each of them will feel part of the religious world of Judaism."

Mirvis added that "we all know the [halachic] prohibitions, but at the same time, we forbid to hate."

The anchor, Israeli television veteran journalist Amnon Levy told Mirvis that he should be Israel's chief rabbi since he is so "Liberal."

Mirvis laughed. "I don't think this is a liberal position, this is the Torah's position," he said.

Mirvis is set to be granted a knighthood by King Charles III, as seen in the 2023 New Year's Honours List published on Friday evening.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.