The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Judaism

UK chief rabbi about LGBTQ+ Knesset speaker: Love every Jew

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, speaking about Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, said LGBTQ+ Jews should be treated with love and respect.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 21:07

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2023 21:18
UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis lights Hanukkah candles with then-UK prime minister Boris Johnson (Illustrative). (photo credit: Number 10/Flickr)
UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis lights Hanukkah candles with then-UK prime minister Boris Johnson (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Number 10/Flickr)

UK's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said in an interview with Israeli television that any LGBTQ+ should be treated with love and respect, as opposed to Israeli rabbis who bashed incoming Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Mirvis quoted the Jerusalem Talmud and said: "Love your fellow as yourself, I am God. Rabbi Akiva said of this mitzvah: This is a great principle in Torah."

"Love your fellow as yourself, I am God. Rabbi Akiva said of this mitzvah: This is a great principle in Torah."

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis

Mirvis continued quoting the Talmud and said that every human being was created "in the image of God."Mirvis said to Channel 13 news that: "This is how we must look at each and everyone."

Senior rabbi: Amir Ohana is "infected with a disease"

Senior Rabbi Meir Mazoz, who has ties to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Interior Minister Arye Deri, has referred to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as "being infected with a disease," Hebrew media reported late Saturday night.

Mirvis spoke of the booklet he published about LGBTQ+ in the Jewish community a few years ago.

Amir Ohana seen during a welcome ceremony for him at the Ministry of Justice in Jerusalem on June 23, 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) Amir Ohana seen during a welcome ceremony for him at the Ministry of Justice in Jerusalem on June 23, 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

"This is the first guide in the world for the Orthodox Jews that deals with the subject of LGBTs," Mirvis said. "I wrote from a Torah point of view exactly how we should treat such difficult situations and how to guide youth in our communities from a halachic point of view in our schools, with a heart that is open and connected to each and everyone – So that each of them will feel part of the religious world of Judaism."

Mirvis added that "we all know the [halachic] prohibitions, but at the same time, we forbid to hate."

The anchor, Israeli television veteran journalist Amnon Levy told Mirvis that he should be Israel's chief rabbi since he is so "Liberal."

Mirvis laughed. "I don't think this is a liberal position, this is the Torah's position," he said.

Mirvis is set to be granted a knighthood by King Charles III, as seen in the 2023 New Year's Honours List published on Friday evening.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report. 



Tags LGBT ephraim mirvis Amir Ohana chief rabbi mirvis LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by