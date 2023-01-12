Someone asked TikToker and Orthodox Jewish nurse Miriam Ezagui what would happen if someone accidentally ate something not kosher and if she had ever accidentally eaten anything not kosher. She replied in a TikTok earlier this week:

“Judaism does not believe in eternal damnation. It also does not focus on the negative but rather the positive.” Miriam Ezagui

"What do I mean by this? We don't follow the laws for fear of punishment but rather for our love for God and to get closer to Him. So if a mistake did happen—so let's say I ate something non-kosher or a food had milk and meat together, I would learn from that experience so I would not try to repeat it again."

Ezagui said this was the comment, by user fanatic_fanatic, that inspired her video: "What happens if you accidentally eat meat and dairy together?"

One reply, from Ezagui's father, read: You turn into a blueberry. Like what happened to Violet Beauregard in Willa Wonka's Chocolate Factory."

"Now, in case you were wondering where I got my dry sense of humor from, this is my dad," Ezagui said rolling her eyes.

One comment on Ezagui's video, by Lacey Frazier, read: "I have a lot of religious trauma from growing up Baptist and being taught to fear God, sinning, & Hell. I'm comforted by your beliefs in the positive."