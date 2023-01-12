The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Judaism

What happens if someone accidentally eats non-Kosher food? Jewish Tiktoker explains

Orthodox Jewish TikToker Miriam Ezagui explained what happens if someone accidentally eats something non-kosher.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 00:48
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Someone asked TikToker and Orthodox Jewish nurse Miriam Ezagui what would happen if someone accidentally ate something not kosher and if she had ever accidentally eaten anything not kosher. She replied in a TikTok earlier this week:

“Judaism does not believe in eternal damnation. It also does not focus on the negative but rather the positive.”

Miriam Ezagui

"Judaism does not believe in eternal damnation. It also does not focus on the negative but rather the positive."

"What do I mean by this? We don't follow the laws for fear of punishment but rather for our love for God and to get closer to Him. So if a mistake did happen—so let's say I ate something non-kosher or a food had milk and meat together, I would learn from that experience so I would not try to repeat it again."

Ezagui said this was the comment, by user fanatic_fanatic, that inspired her video: "What happens if you accidentally eat meat and dairy together?"

One reply, from Ezagui's father, read: You turn into a blueberry. Like what happened to Violet Beauregard in Willa Wonka's Chocolate Factory."

@miriamezagui Replying to @jesslee0122 #greenscreen Judaism focuses on the positive, rather than the negative and punishment. Doing mitzvot/following the commandments, give us an opportunity to become closer to God, and bring more light into this world. #kosher #judaism #jewish #religion ♬ original sound - Miriam Ezagui

"Now, in case you were wondering where I got my dry sense of humor from, this is my dad," Ezagui said rolling her eyes.

One comment on Ezagui's video, by Lacey Frazier, read: "I have a lot of religious trauma from growing up Baptist and being taught to fear God, sinning, & Hell. I'm comforted by your beliefs in the positive."



Tags Judaism kosher jewish orthodox jews kashrut TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by