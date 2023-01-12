The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Amazing! The Jewish Method for Success in Life

By MARK FISH
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 17:10
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Jewish spiritual wisdom reaches us that if a person speaks bad things, then bad things happen to him. How does this transpire? The Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto explains in his lessons that our brain is attentive to the words that leave our mouth.

Graphics and animation: REEF

According to Rabbi Pinto, if a man describes himself as “sick,” despite not being sick, the brain picks up the message and begins to trigger actions within the body to create sickness. If a person grumbles and complains about how unfortunate he is without money, the brain immediately absorbs his words and activates the man is such a way that he will indeed be poor and unfortunate. 

The power of speech is extremely impactful; therefore one should be careful not to utter bad or negative statements, but only express the good and the positive. The idea was already clarified by King Solomon, the wisest of all people, in the Book of Proverbs: “Those who guard their mouth and tongue keep themselves from peril.” Listen to all Rabbi Pinto has to say.



Tags rabbi Brain Mindfulness
