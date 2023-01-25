The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Celebrating Sidna Baba Sali with a Torah class by the Admor Rabbi Pinto

By MARK FISH
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 11:16
It has been 39 years since the sorrowful day the soul of Sidna Baba Sali (may his merit protect us) rose up to God’s sanctuary in the heavens. Sidna Baba Sali created miracles, delivered salvation, and devoted his life to Torah and holiness.

Tomorrow evening, thousands of people will gather in Netivot to commemorate the tzaddik, where they will pray to the Creator of the Universe in his merit. The police is arranging security reinforcement for the area and they are appealing to everyone to conduct themselves accordingly without pushing and force, so as to avoid disaster, G-d forbid.

Watch the full lesson.

Last night in Manhattan, New York, the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the grandson of Sidna Baba Sali (may his merit protect us), delivered a special class in memory of his grandfather. His son and successor, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto also participated in the class. 



Tags Torah new york rabbi
