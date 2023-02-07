Rabbi Pinto: “The Book of Deuteronomy is the greatest book of ethics”

Although the Jewish people are currently reading the Book of Exodus, the leader of Shuva Israel, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, repeated his call to his students not to abandon the practice of reading the Book of Deuteronomy since it is “the greatest book of ethics” as he said.

“The power of the Book of Deuteronomy protects the entire week. Moses speaks, and G-d answers aloud. If the ‘Grandfather of Peshischa’ would read a few verses every day since he said it is the greatest book of ethics, that obligates us.”

During his class, he said, “The holy ‘Rokach’ explains that Moses PBUH wrote the Book of Deuteronomy with guidance from the holy spirit 36 days before his death. The book has 955 verses, which coincide with the 955 gates of heaven, and each verse has the power to open one of them.”

In his class, he expounded and explained that sometimes man prays and asks G-d for salvation, “But his gate is blocked, and the Book of Deuteronomy has the power to open all of the gates and pave the path from man straight to G-d.”

Rabbi Pinto went on in length about the tremendous and latent blessings of reading the Book of Deuteronomy. “Therefore, one who makes sure to read the Book of Deuteronomy on Shabbat will merit to see success in all of his endeavors and salvation in all matters: health, wealth, a proper match, children, marital harmony, and more.”

In light of his call, many of Rabbi Pinto’s students joined the initiative to read the Book of Deuteronomy.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel