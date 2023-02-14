The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Azeris in Iran demand independence. The Iranians: “The Jews and Israel are to blame.”

By MARK FISH
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 15:13
Tabriz (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Tabriz
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The city of Tabriz in Iran’s north is once again the center of action: The Azeri opponents of the Ayatollah regime are escalating activities and the Iranians have found the instigator - Israel and the Jews * Rabbi Zamir Isayev of the Georgian Sephardic community in Baku: “Relations with Israel and the Jewish communities of Azerbaijan are only getting closer and stronger and no power in the world can defeat these mighty nations.”

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran have been escalating - and who is to blame? As usual, Israel and the Jews, even though their apparent connection is barely coincidental.

The origin of current tensions is Tabriz, a city located in northern Iran. The city and all its surrounding area is populated by close to 25 million ethnic Azeris, who wish to break away from Iranian rule and create a separate state of South Azerbaijan.

Another wave of protest against the Iranian regime recently occurred in the city.

Over recent months, the regime suppressed demonstrations and conducted a wave of arrests. Iranian security forces even resorted to a massacre where dozens of residents were killed.

It should be noted that this is a city of great importance to the murderous Iranian regime, and the fear among the channels of power is that should the city and its surrounding area declare independence, it would create a catalyst for the fall of the regime.

The demonstrators have recently been employing creative methods, and have attempted various elaborate means to sway public opinion in their favor. Activists have even begun hanging numerous signs displaying the flag of independent South Azerbaijan. Leaflets have also been stuck on surfaces at administrative and public facilities under the control of the security forces.

Posters hailing independence

Despite the attempts of Revolutionary Guard agents to put an end to the distribution of leaflets and signs, the distributors have yet to be identified. Moreover, despite Iranian attempts to destroy the colorful leaflets distributed through the night, they end up in other locations the following day. In addition to placing the leaflets in various locations, the activists also video the process and upload it to the Telegram Messenger application network.

The Iranian regime continues to blame foreign countries for the incitement of the residents of Tabriz, in particular, the State of Israel of course, who has been blamed for inciting the protests. This accusation is repeatedly broadcast through the official Telegram channel of the Revolutionary Guard. 

“Tabriz is a historical place for the Azeri citizens,” says Rabbi Zamir Isayev, rabbi of the Georgian Sephardic community in Baku. Tehran blames the Jews and Israel for inciting protests and rebellion, but the Azeris don’t buy into this propaganda. Last year, the Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, tweeted a message in his Twitter account that particularly upset the Iranians. In his tweet, he wrote about a book he had read, which recounts the historical ties between Azerbaijan and its culture with the city of Tabriz, insinuating that the city belongs to the Azeri nation and not Iran. 

The tweet caused a violent response from the Iranian ambassador in Baku, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, who began threatening the Israeli ambassador. He wrote, “Just to let this young man know, our beloved Iranian Tabriz is acknowledged and recognized in Iran’s proud history. It seems that this pompous, evil Zionist will be buried by the zealous people of Tabriz. Never cross our red line!”

“Even at the forty-fourth celebrations of the founding of the Ayatollah regime, they called for the death of the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, labeling him a ‘Zionist agent’ who promotes close relations with the Jewish state. Relations with Israel and the Jewish communities of Azerbaijan are only getting closer and stronger and no power in the world can defeat these mighty nations,” said Rabbi Isayev. 

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags Israel Zionism Azerbaijan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by