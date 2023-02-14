The city of Tabriz in Iran’s north is once again the center of action: The Azeri opponents of the Ayatollah regime are escalating activities and the Iranians have found the instigator - Israel and the Jews * Rabbi Zamir Isayev of the Georgian Sephardic community in Baku: “Relations with Israel and the Jewish communities of Azerbaijan are only getting closer and stronger and no power in the world can defeat these mighty nations.”

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran have been escalating - and who is to blame? As usual, Israel and the Jews, even though their apparent connection is barely coincidental.

The origin of current tensions is Tabriz, a city located in northern Iran. The city and all its surrounding area is populated by close to 25 million ethnic Azeris, who wish to break away from Iranian rule and create a separate state of South Azerbaijan.

Another wave of protest against the Iranian regime recently occurred in the city.

Over recent months, the regime suppressed demonstrations and conducted a wave of arrests. Iranian security forces even resorted to a massacre where dozens of residents were killed.

It should be noted that this is a city of great importance to the murderous Iranian regime, and the fear among the channels of power is that should the city and its surrounding area declare independence, it would create a catalyst for the fall of the regime.

The demonstrators have recently been employing creative methods, and have attempted various elaborate means to sway public opinion in their favor. Activists have even begun hanging numerous signs displaying the flag of independent South Azerbaijan. Leaflets have also been stuck on surfaces at administrative and public facilities under the control of the security forces.

Posters hailing independence

Despite the attempts of Revolutionary Guard agents to put an end to the distribution of leaflets and signs, the distributors have yet to be identified. Moreover, despite Iranian attempts to destroy the colorful leaflets distributed through the night, they end up in other locations the following day. In addition to placing the leaflets in various locations, the activists also video the process and upload it to the Telegram Messenger application network.

The Iranian regime continues to blame foreign countries for the incitement of the residents of Tabriz, in particular, the State of Israel of course, who has been blamed for inciting the protests. This accusation is repeatedly broadcast through the official Telegram channel of the Revolutionary Guard.

“Tabriz is a historical place for the Azeri citizens,” says Rabbi Zamir Isayev, rabbi of the Georgian Sephardic community in Baku. Tehran blames the Jews and Israel for inciting protests and rebellion, but the Azeris don’t buy into this propaganda. Last year, the Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, tweeted a message in his Twitter account that particularly upset the Iranians. In his tweet, he wrote about a book he had read, which recounts the historical ties between Azerbaijan and its culture with the city of Tabriz, insinuating that the city belongs to the Azeri nation and not Iran.

The tweet caused a violent response from the Iranian ambassador in Baku, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, who began threatening the Israeli ambassador. He wrote, “Just to let this young man know, our beloved Iranian Tabriz is acknowledged and recognized in Iran’s proud history. It seems that this pompous, evil Zionist will be buried by the zealous people of Tabriz. Never cross our red line!”

“Even at the forty-fourth celebrations of the founding of the Ayatollah regime, they called for the death of the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, labeling him a ‘Zionist agent’ who promotes close relations with the Jewish state. Relations with Israel and the Jewish communities of Azerbaijan are only getting closer and stronger and no power in the world can defeat these mighty nations,” said Rabbi Isayev.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel