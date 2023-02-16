The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Rabbi Pinto in Cyprus: “The solution to terror - another new yeshiva.”

By MARK FISH
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 11:46
(photo credit: Chaim Cohen)
(photo credit: Chaim Cohen)

There were hundreds of Jewish residents of Cyprus in attendance at the Torah class delivered by the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto that took place last night (Wednesday) in Larnaca, as part of the continuing reinforecement campaign around the world, that included Morocco, Paris, and Israel in the last few days alone.

During the class, delivered at the central synagogue and attended by rabbis, public figures, businessmen, and the wider public, Rabbi Pinto referred to the shocking events rocking the world today, which are affecting Israel in particular, and said that the answer is to increase Torah and kindness in the world.

(credit: Chaim Cohen) (credit: Chaim Cohen)

“The solution to terror is to increase Torah and kindness. The Holy One Blessed be He wants each one of us to grow spiritually and get a little closer to Him,” said Rabbi Pinto in reference to the murderous attacks that have occurred in Israel, most notably the deadly ramming attack that occurred in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, killing two young children of the Pally family, and rabbinical student, Alter Shlomo Laderman, may their blood be avenged.

“With help from G-d, a new Shuva Israel yeshiva will soon be established in Cyprus, which will become a spiritual center of Torah for the Jewish residents and the Jews who come to Cyrus on business and for vacation. This is the answer to evil: another yeshiva; more people to read the Book of Deuteronomy on Shabbat; more kindness and help for the needy. This is the only way to suppress and put an end to it,” the Admor added.

Besides the class in Larnaca, the Admor Rabbi Pinto held additional classes and received a wide audience who came for advice, insights, and blessings. Among them were Israeli and local businessmen.

This evening (Thursday), Rabbi Pinto will be arriving in Israel and will deliver a principal class with thousands in attendance, at the Shuva Yeshiva hall at 34 Shevet Binyamin Street, Ashdod. Thereafter, Rabbi Pinto will distribute wine for kiddush, blessings, and redemption. The women’s section will be opened and huge screens will be erected in the courtyard.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags Torah rabbi cyprus
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by