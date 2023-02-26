Watch: The things that fall apart when a spaceship soars to heaven

We’ve all experienced breakup and separation in our lives, whether it be that of a business partnership or a friendship. In his Torah class, the Admor, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, told of a question that was posed to him following the breakup between two partners and friends. The incident created much heartbreak. “One of the pair who had been informed of the breakup by his partner approached us,” Rabbi Pinto relayed, “and he was deeply upset.”

Rabbu Pinto responded as follows: “A person needs to know. Does a partner want to break up? Would a friend like to end a friendship and cease communication? Then let him leave; it’s a good thing. It happens a lot that many people reach a stage in a connection that creates a blockage, which blocks Divine Assistance and delays success.

“If the relationship is not good for the friend, let him go,” expounded Rabbi Pinto. “It’s like a spaceship, a rocket. As it takes off up into the sky, all kinds of things fall by the side - pieces of iron. Then it shoots up. That’s the way it is in life. There are situations in which we have to disconnect from people or things in order to elevate ourselves.”

Watch Rabbi Pinto’s full class.

“There are people who will not enable us to grow and develop spiritually if they remain in our lives,” elaborated Rabbi Pinto. “Like the spaceship, things first fall apart and burn, but in the end there is nothing left of them. So it is in life: Those same friends create a presence and make noise at first, but later on, nothing is left of them.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel