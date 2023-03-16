At the beginning of the week, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto was in Vienna, Austria. During his stay, Rabbi Pinto visited with local Jewish communities and received a large crowd who were seeking his blessings and guidance.

He also met with rabbis, chassidic rebbes, public figures, politicians and businessmen. Many thrilling moments occurred during his stay in the Austrian capital. One of them took place in the home of Rabbi Avraham Shalom Moskowitz, a resident of the city and a scholarly Jew, who serves as CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Bank Winter & Co. AG in Vienna.

Rabbi Moskowitz is known as a supporter of Torah and charity organizations and Rabbi Pinto deferentially paid him a visit to his home. They conversed on Torah subjects, Jewish ethics and personal matters.

During their conversation Rabbi Pinto revealed a moving childhood memory that closed a circle between him and his host, Rabbi Moskowitz.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

"We’ve known and revered your family for many years," said Rabbi Pinto. "They are one of the pillars of the Jewish people. More than 40 years ago, your father donated a Torah Talmud in the city of Ashdod and I was one of the children who learned there."

"I remember your father coming to visit 42 years ago when I was in the third grade. In your father’s honor, us children danced and had a good time. And today, we are happy to come and honor you and discuss Torah in your home," Rabbi Pinto added. Here is the video of the event.

