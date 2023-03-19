As part of a revolutionary project led by Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, over 15,000 food packages will be distributed in the coming days to the needy in preparation for Passover.

Over 15,000 needy families in Israel are expected to receive on Passover eve this year a lavish package of groceries for the holiday. Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto and the Moreshet haRIF - the umbrella organization of the Shuva Israel institutions - is behind the huge distribution project.

This morning (Sunday) dozens of volunteers arrived at the Shuva Yisrael yeshiva compound in Ashdod, where a huge tent had been set up containing different departments loaded with groceries and food. The volunteers doled out the supplies in boxes and prepared them for delivery to distribution centers all over the country.

In his recent talks, Rabbi Pinto referred to the cost of living that has affected the whole world and pointed out the fact that in Israel there are thousands of needy families who cannot afford to purchase basic necessities for Passover. "How can we sit complacently seeing the misery of those in need?" Rabbi Pinto asked. "We will reach out to every needy individual and with God's help, will give him a complete food package for the holiday."

According to the National Insurance Poverty Report published three months ago, the number of people living below the poverty line in Israel is 1.95 million people, 21% of Israel's population. This shocking number led Rabbi Pinto to lift the gauntlet and double the number of food packages for the needy this year.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

The value of the food package to be distributed exceeds NIS 1,500 and includes many nutritious foods, including meat, fish, matzah and more. The total cost of the food package distribution project is about 23 million shekels, which was fully donated by Moreshet haRIF in conjunction with Shuva Israel.

Behind the Moreshet haRIF’s Torah and charity empire stands Rabbi Pinto’s son and successor, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, who is known for his genius and mastery in all Torah subjects.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto is behind many initiatives that have attracted thousands from all over the world, such as the daily Zohar study project, in which ten thousand people are expected to finish the Zohar on 25 Elul - the day of the creation of the world - in a huge assembly that will be held at the Menorah Hall in Tel Aviv.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel