The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Why don’t we succeed and why aren’t we motivated?

By MARK FISH
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 08:57
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Why aren’t people as successful in life as they want to be? If we ask people, their answer is usually: "We’re just don’t feel like we can do it." Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto explained in his lecture that when a person decides to do something - he should do it immediately, and not wait even 5 seconds. That way, he will have the motivation to succeed.

Rabbi Pinto explained: "When they ask a person, 'Why don't you work?', he replies: 'I don’t feel like working.' When they ask him: 'Why don't you start a business?', he replies: 'I don’t feel like starting a business.' When they ask him: 'Why don't you get married?', he replies: 'I don’t feel like getting married.' Where does motivation come from? Motivation is a matter of drive, desire and ambition. How does a person lose it? Because he goes out of his comfort zone."

Watch Rabbi Pinto’s full talk:

Shuva Israel

"The moment you step out of your comfort zone - the mind blocks and stops you, and does not let you do what you want. No matter how much you are waiting for motivation, for an impulse or for some sign or something to push you - it will not come. Why? Because your mind is building walls around you to prevent you from getting out,” Rabbi Pinto added.

"You have to know a great fundamental," said Rabbi Pinto. "As soon as a person has a thought to do something good - it’s like a siren, it’s as if the head is sounding a siren that something is going to happen within 5 seconds. It’s like the person's body sending out adrenalin to his whole body that puts it in a state of shock, and pushes him to do it. So if you think of doing something good - do it immediately and don't wait. If you wait - you might fail to do the good deed because your mind will 'veto' it to prevent you from doing it."

Rabbi Pinto concluded, "The Gemara says about Rabbi Yonatan ben Uziel that every bird that flew over his head would be scorched. What does that mean? Any time a thought came into his head, he would not wait 5 seconds ‒ when the whole body goes into defense mode and the mind warns and stops the body ‒ but he would immediately get up and do it." 

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags Torah rabbi pinto students
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by