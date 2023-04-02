The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Watch: The Joy and Dancing During Rabbi Pinto's Visit to Israel

By MARK FISH
Published: APRIL 2, 2023 15:48
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto’s visit to the Land of Israel last week was a whirlwind of activity. Rabbi Pinto stayed in Israel for three days during which he gave over 30 talks on Torah and Jewish ethics, met with hasidic rebbes, distinguished rabbis, politicians and government officials, and gave his advice and guidance to the thousands who were seeking to be inspired by him.

Watch a selection of videos from Rabbi Pinto's special visit to Israel:

Shuva Israel

Rabbi Pinto was accompanied by his son and disciple, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, who is the head of the RIF Heritage charity empire under the auspices of the Shuva Israel institutions.

As part of Rabbi Pinto's visit to Israel, he visited the RIF Heritage charity compound in Ashdod. Over 15 thousand boxes were filled with all kinds of Passover food products, ready to be distributed to needy families for the Passover holiday.

Shuva Israel’s charity endeavors encompass the world. It distributed thousands of food packages the worldwide including in Morocco, where yeshiva students distributed hundreds of food boxes to indigent families to help them with Passover costs.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



