Charity Encompassing the World: Shuva Israel’s Kimcha d’Pischa in the Big Apple

By MARK FISH
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 11:01

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 11:02
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
Not only in Israel, Europe and Morocco ― also in Manhattan in the Big Apple! Under the leadership of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, Shuva Israel’s charity activities has broken a record in recent days.

At the Shuva Israel world center in New York, thousands of boxes filled with food were ready for needy families all over New York and even beyond.

Yeshiva students in Manhattan recruited dozens of Jewish volunteers who labored to pack the boxes. They also transported the boxes to the homes of the needy, so they could enjoy their Passover feast with happiness, smiles, and peace of mind.

Rabbi Pinto's son, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto, conveyed his father's blessing to all those who worked and toiled over many days so there would not be a single Jew in New York lacking his own Seder night feast.

This year special emphasis was placed on upgrading the food items to include meat, fish and poultry, besides all the other necessary Passover food products.

Shuva Israel institutions headed by Rabbi Pinto ― which numbers close to 100 branches and yeshivas around the world ― distributed hundreds of thousands of food boxes in dozens of Jewish centers around the world.

Rabbi Pinto’s son and disciple, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, heads the RIF Heritage empire of Torah and charity, which is Shuva Israel’s umbrella organization.

Watch the documentation of the Kimcha d’Pischa distribution in Manhattan.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



