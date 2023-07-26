The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Tisha Be'av 2023: What the Jewish summer fast day is all about - explainer

On Tisha Be'av, the Jewish people mourn the two destructions of the First and Second Temples of Jerusalem. Here is everything you need to know.

By TZVI JOFFRE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2023 09:55
An ultra-Orthodox jew prays at the Westen Wall July 17, 2002 on Tisha B'Av (photo credit: LASZLO BALOGH/REUTERS)
An ultra-Orthodox jew prays at the Westen Wall July 17, 2002 on Tisha B'Av
(photo credit: LASZLO BALOGH/REUTERS)

Jews around the world are set to mark Tisha Be'av (the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av) on Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday, the anniversary of the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem and when a number of other calamities in Jewish history occurred.

Tisha Be'av is first and foremost a fast day, where, Jews abstain from all food and water for an approximately 25-hour period, starting from sunset until nightfall the next day. It is also the time when the Jews read the Book of Lamentations (Megillat Eicha), in which the biblical prophet Jeremiah laments the destruction of Jerusalem and the subsequent exile from the Land of Israel.

What do we mourn on Tisha Be'av?

While most commonly associated with the destruction of the First and Second Temples, Tisha Be'av actually marks a number of calamities throughout Jewish history. Chronologically, the first such tragedy is believed to have been the sin of the spies. According to some traditions, the day that the 12 spies gave a slanderous report about the Land of Israel to the Jews in the desert, leading to that generation being forbidden from entering the land, is traditionally believed to have occurred on Tisha Be'av.
The Talmud recounts that when the Jews cried out in response to the spies' report and even expressed a desire to return to slavery in Egypt, God responded, "You wept needlessly, and I [will] establish for you [a night] of weeping for [future] generations."

"You wept needlessly, and I [will] establish for you [a night] of weeping for [future] generations."

God
‘THE DESTRUCTION of the Temple of Jerusalem,’ Francesco Hayez, 1867 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)‘THE DESTRUCTION of the Temple of Jerusalem,’ Francesco Hayez, 1867 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A number of other events are often cited as being calamities befalling the Jewish people that occurred on or near the ninth of Av, including the Roman destruction of Betar and crushing of the Bar Kochba revolt; expulsion of the Jews from England, France, and Spain; the beginning of World War I; the formal approval of the Nazi's Final Solution; the mass deportation of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to concentration camps; the First Crusade; the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AIMA) in Argentina by Hezbollah; Israel's 2005 Disengagement from the Gaza Strip; and most recently, Israel's passing of the controversial judicial reform legislation, the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard.

What are the rules for Tisha Be'av?

On Tisha Be'av, the rules traditionally kept by Orthodox Jews include only washing one's hands up to the knuckles after using the bathroom or when washing hands in the morning, though if your hand is dirty above the knuckles, this may also be cleaned.
Studying Torah, except for melancholy passages, laws of mourning and Tisha Be'av or Musar (Jewish morals), is forbidden on Tisha Be'av.
Many Jews also hold that they should not greet one another with verbal greetings on Tisha Be'av. Sitting on a chair is forbidden until after halachic midday (shortly before 1 p.m. in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Sunday). Sitting on the floor or in a low chair is permitted.
On the morning of Tisha Be'av, men do not wear a tallit (prayer shawl) or tefillin (phylacteries). The tallit and tefillin are put on during the Mincha (afternoon) prayers.

When does the fast start and end?

(Fast times are from MyZmanim. There are varying customs)

New York

Fast begins at: 8:17 p.m.

Fast ends at: 8:51 p.m.

Los Angeles

Fast begins at: 7:58 p.m.

Fast ends at: 8:59 p.m.

Jerusalem

Fast begins at: 7:25 p.m.

Fast ends at: 8:09 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Fast begins at: 7:42 p.m.

Fast ends at: 8:12 p.m.

Haifa

Fast begins at: 7:43 p.m.

Fast ends at: 8:13 p.m.

Beersheba

Fast begins at: 7:40 p.m.

Fast ends at: 8:10 p.m.

Eilat

Fast begins at: 7:36

Fast ends at: 8:05



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel begins to see economic ramifications of judicial reform

Medical staff demonstrate outside the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv during a 24-hour strike in response to the government's judicial overhaul, on July 25, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by