The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Ramaswamy's ambitious vision meets humility: Navigating endless wisdom

By MARK FISH
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 10:55
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Torah passages and Israel's holidays are full of important messages that are relevant and empower our day-today lives. Rabbi Shai Tahan, head of the Sha'arei Ezra community and head of the Arzi HaLebanon teaching house, opens the gates for us to understand these messages, from their source, in a clear way. This week -Ramaswamy's Ambitious Vision Meets Humility: Navigating Endless Wisdom.

In last week's Republican presidential debate, a dynamic young entrepreneur by the name of Vivek Ramaswamy, aged 38, captured the spotlight with his compelling promises of forthcoming changes should he be elected. While other candidates questioned his experience and grasp of fundamental political knowledge, Ramaswamy remained resolute, advancing his points with charisma and a persistent smile. His performance led many to perceive him as the standout of the debate.

At the conclusion of Parashat Ki Tavo, Moses Rabenu delivers a rebuke to the nation, asserting that now, after 40 years in the desert, they have begun to grasp the teachings and instructions that Hashem has imparted to them. Rashi draws a parallel to a student who only comprehends his teacher's lessons after four decades of learning. Naturally, this does not imply that the nation now fully comprehends Hashem's profound wisdom, but rather signifies that after 40 years, an individual reaches a level of maturity where they recognize the vast expanse of their own lack of understanding.

In essence, acknowledging our lack of understanding marks a significant achievement, as it opens the door to learning. Conversely, when someone believes they possess exhaustive knowledge, they inadvertently stifle their own potential for growth.

The Mishna in Avot (5,21) expounds on the stages of maturity based on a person's age. For instance, it stipulates that at the age of 18, an individual is considered prepared for marriage. Upon reaching 20, one is deemed ready for pursuing various life endeavors. When attaining the age of 30, an individual is seen as having gained the strength and authority (koach) to lead. Upon reaching 40, a person is said to attain "bina," which is elucidated by the sages as profound and deep understanding. This "bina" implies a comprehension that goes beyond surface-level knowledge.

During periods of immaturity, individuals often fall into the trap of presuming they possess all-encompassing knowledge. Consider the example of a child who staunchly believes they comprehend matters superiorly to their parents across all domains. This tendency stems from an immature mindset. Chazal, (our sages), impart the wisdom that around the age of 40, a person begins to recognize the existence of depths beyond superficial appearances.

When observing a young individual of merely 38 years confidently asserting their capacity to govern a global powerhouse like the United States, it serves as a conspicuous marker of their failure to grasp the complexities at play. Such a display accentuates the contrast between their assurance and the intricate details involved in the undertaking.

The lesson to be gleaned from this is that we too must guard against harboring an inflated sense of knowing everything. Instead, we should cultivate humility, allowing our hearts and minds to remain receptive. It is essential to recognize that Hashem possesses an inexhaustible wellspring of wisdom, and we should continually seek to tap into this profound knowledge.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

A supermoon hangs in the night sky.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by