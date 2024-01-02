Rabbi Pinto in New York celebrates the Hilula of the Abir Ya'akov

Yesterday, the Jewish world celebrated the hilula [yahrtzeit] of Rabbi Yaakov Abuchatzeira, the author of Abir Yaakov, who is buried in Egypt. Rabbi Ya'akov founded the Abuchatzeira rabbinical dynasty and was the grandfather of the Baba Sali.

He was known for his great righteousness, genius and diligent Torah study. His tomb in Egypt is known as a place where many achieved a salvation, but due to the security situation, reaching the place is deemed dangerous and unsafe.

Last night, his great-grandson, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, celebrated his hilula. Over many hours, Rabbi Pinto related Torah thoughts and stories of the miracles that the Abir Yaakov had performed to bring about the elevation of the great rabbi’s soul.

The hilula led by Rabbi Pinto took place in New York, where Rabbi Pinto is staying these days.

"Rabbi Yaakov Abuchatzeira was a holy of holies," said Rabbi Pinto. "It is impossible to imagine and describe his greatness. His Torah teachings and how he served God were unique and exalted. His prayers turned over worlds in heaven."

