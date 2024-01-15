What was the secret of Baba Sali's miracles?

This week marks the 40th anniversary of the death of the Baba Sali, may his merit protect us. Thousands visited his grave which is located in the city of Netivot in the south.

Along with his outstanding greatness in Torah knowledge, the Baba Sali was known for the thousands of miracles he performed. Inspiring and amazing testimonies abound about his wonders and supernatural salvations.

On the Baba Sali’s death anniversary, an event was held in Morocco in his memory, led by his great-grandson Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto.

For over two hours, Rabbi Yoel Pinto explained the significance of the Baba Sali's miracles, and their divine message that is relevant to each and every one of us.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto suggested that the Holy One brought miracles through the Baba Sali to counter the technological progress that flourished during his lifetime. This helped people connect with the supernatural and God’s existence, and not be carried away into thinking that the physical world functions by rote or by nature without God’s intervention.

Watch Rabbi Pinto's words.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel