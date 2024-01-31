Rabbi Pinto in New York: "Build a framework for your life"

In recent times we have all strayed out of our usual frameworks. The terrorist attack by Hamas terrorists, the war, the hostages and the fallen soldiers - shocked us all. And we have no idea how things will end.

In his recent talk in New York, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto referred to the complex situation we are facing and explained that each and every one of us must insist on staying within a framework. If our framework has fallen apart - then it is incumbent upon us to do everything to rebuild it.

"A straight person is not a stupid person," Rabbi Pinto explained in his talk. "He is a person who has a framework in life and it is that which makes him straight and stable."

The leader of the Shuva Israel movement added, "The moment a person builds for himself a framework, he is bringing sincerity and stability to his life." Even if difficulties come his way, he will succeed in surviving them.

“Build a framework for your life!" Rabbi Pinto concluded.

