Confused by the war? Rabbi Pinto explains the right attitude

We are going through a difficult period of war and instability. The situation in the south and the north leaves us uneasy, but our immediate response should be to increase faith in God, said Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in his last talk in New York.

He explained that we are not allowed to question the Holy One, blessed be He, but must go after Him trustingly. Trusting God brings stability, and prevents crises from breaking us completely and undermining our faith in Him.

"Faith is long-term, not short-term. We cannot lose faith and crash over every difficult that arises," he said. "Learn to be trusting of the Holy One, blessed be He. No questioning," Rabbi Pinto emphasized.

He elucidated, "Faith should be strong and with great confidence in God. Faith should be long-term. Faith that is not long-term is hollow." Rabbi Pinto concluded, "We need strong faith, not faith where everything falls apart when there is a crisis. Do not ‘break the vessels’ because of one difficulty or another. Stay strong in your faith." Watch his full words.

