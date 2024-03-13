This is how to reboot your life

Our potential is enormous, and we are not taking advantage of it, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto explained in his talk in Miami. Man's abilities are colossal, and with effort one can reach the highest places and succeed in all areas, whether in self-realization, our livelihood, relationships, children's education, spirituality - everything.

Rabbi Pinto explained that the reason we fail to truly realize our potential is that we are stuck in a constraining framework. Our family and our friends built our emotional framework by the words they told us from a young age, and we kept it foremost in our mind and imagination. This built a distorted model of success. We were often told that we could not do certain things.

We can overcome it by disconnecting from that framework, and by rebooting our life. Just like a computer full of viruses must reinstall a new operating system or it will malfunction and die, a person must disconnect from the past, his negative emotions and his imagination, and focus on realizing the tremendous potential that lies within him, emphasized Rabbi Pinto.

Watch his full words.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel