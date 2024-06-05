Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, influential Chabad leader, dies at 74

Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, a prominent figure in the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 74.

Kotlarsky served as vice chairman of Merkos L'Inyonei Chinuch, the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, overseeing more than 5,000 religious and academic institutions worldwide. His leadership and vision were instrumental in expanding Chabad's global outreach, mainly through his role in the Chabad on Campus International Foundation, which operates on over 230 campuses.

In 1949 in Brooklyn, New York, Kotlarsky was raised in the Crown Heights neighborhood, a central hub for the Chabad-Lubavitch community. His father, Rabbi Tzvi Yosef (Hershel) Kotlarsky, was a native of Otwock, Poland, and a significant figure in the administration of Yeshivas Tomchei Temimim for over 40 years.

Kotlarsky's career with Merkos began in 1968, shortly after his marriage. He traveled extensively, identifying the needs of outlying Jewish communities and establishing Chabad centers in coordination with local leaders. His organizational and fundraising prowess made him a vital link between field operatives and Chabad headquarters.

Kotlarsky's global Chabad leadership

Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Chabad Leader and Global Jewish Ambassador (left) (credit: CHABAD)

Under his leadership, the network he managed expanded to include about 4,000 institutions in 100 countries. Rabbi Kotlarsky was also a key organizer of the annual Kinus Hashluchim, the international conference of Chabad emissaries, which draws over 4,000 participants for workshops, social events, and a shared Shabbat experience.

A renowned fundraiser, Kotlarsky cultivated relationships with numerous philanthropists, including the late Sami Rohr and his son George. He played a pivotal role in securing funding for Chabad's expansion on college campuses and in Eastern Europe.

Kotlarsky was married to Rivka Kazen, with whom he had nine children. His son, Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, continues his legacy as the director of Merkos 302 and president of Chabad's international CTeen program.

Kotlarsky's contributions to the Jewish community were widely recognized, earning him a place in various rankings of influential Jewish leaders. His passing marks the end of an era for Chabad-Lubavitch, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.