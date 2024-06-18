Rabbi Pinto on the situation: No one has a guarantee or should feel assured

"Nothing is certain in life and nothing is in our pocket," Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto declared in his last talk, referring to the complex situation in Israel and the world. He said that every day a person has to bolster himself and not rely on how he is doing until now.

He gave an example of the high priests, some of whom fell victim to a sinful culture even though they had served for many years in the Temple, "No one has a guarantee or should feel assured," added Rabbi Pinto. "A person should check himself every day that everything is in order."

He said that according to Judaism, a person should worship God “with joy” on the one hand and “with trepidation” on the other hand and “Fortunate is the man who always fears.” This shows us that while we should be happy and calm, we should also keep an eye open just in case.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel