First Israel studies center opens in South Korea amid anti-Israel protests

An Israel studies center opened for the first time in Seoul, South Korea, in mid-June.

Opened at the Seoul National University by the Friendship Fund and the Israel Embassy in South Korea, the goal of the Israel learning center is to foster a community that promotes research on Judaism, Israeli history, economy and society.

Pro-Palestinian protestors unsuccessfully appealed to the heads of the university to sever all ties with Israel, starting with dismantling this new learning center.

During the opening ceremony, the chairman of the ruling party in Korea, Wohang Woo-ye, spoke along with the main speaker, Angela Buchdel. Buchdel is the leader of the Central Synagogue in Manhattan. Buchdel was born in Korea to a Korean mother and a Jewish father and ended her speech by singing "Jerusalem of Gold."

Israel's ambassador to South Korea, Akiva Tor, also attended the opening event. Tor expressed her excitement for the first Israel study center in South Korea and acknowledged the significance of this opening amid widespread calls to boycott Israel.

"At a time when calls to boycott Israel are increasing, including calls to sever cooperation with academic institutions, the opening of the center in Seoul is an appropriate response that indicates the sacrifice between the Korean people and the Jewish people and that we have many friends in the world."

Strengthening the Israel-South Korea connection

Yael Eckstein, president of the Friendship Foundation attended the opening in Seoul, and made a speech regarding the Jewish community in South Korea.

"The opening of this important center is proof of the eternity of the Jewish people,” Eckstein said. “700 million Christians around the world stand by Israel, many of them in Korea, and we must work to strengthen and preserve their relationship. The center in Seoul is a clear fulfillment of this need."