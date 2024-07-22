Sunny Isles Beach: a new Yeshiva opens in Rabbi Pinto’s Shuva Israel network

The Shuva Yisrael community in the world, headed by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, is continuing its nonstop growth. In the last few days, a new yeshiva opened in Florida and it is already buzzing with life and vibrant spiritual activities.

The new yeshiva, which opened in Sunny Isles Beach, joined Shuva Israel yeshivos active in Florida that are located in Miami Beach and Aventura.

Recently, Rabbi Pinto has been spending time in Florida where he receives audiences and gives Torah talks. Last night there was a special celebration held in the hall of the new yeshiva, in memory of the death anniversary of Rabbi Chaim Ben Attar, who is known by his nickname "The holy Ohr haChaim."

Rabbi Pinto elaborated on the greatness of the holy tzaddik and said words of encouragement relevant to today’s burning issues. "A person must never rely on himself. He always has to focus and pay attention to remain staunch in his beliefs. Because no one is guaranteed anything.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

"There was a high priest who served in the priesthood for 40 years and in the end he left and joined an evil group. Because today a person may be up, but tomorrow he may be down. That's why we must keep our eyes open all the time and not let go of the reins of life for a moment," said Rabbi Pinto last night.

Last week, Rabbi Pinto participated in the touching celebration of welcoming a Torah scroll into the new yeshiva in Sunny Isles Beach. The event was attended by many guests from all over the USA - rabbis, politicians and businessmen.

Rabbi Pinto's brother, Rabbi Menachem Pinto, who is one of the founders and owners of the Shuva Israel institutions, was also present during these recent events in Florida.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

In tandem with Rabbi Pinto's events and talks in Florida, his son and successor, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, landed in Morocco a few days ago, after weeks of being busy giving Torah talks throughout Israel.

In Morocco, Rabbi Yoel Pinto arrived at the ancient cemetery in the city of Sali, near the capital Rabat. There he prayed together with his students at the grave of the holy Ohr haChaim’s father, Rabbi Moshe ben Attar, and at the grave of his grandfather, Rabbi Chaim ben Attar.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

Shuva Israel institutions include over a hundred yeshivas and branches around the world, headed by Rabbi Pinto.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva israel