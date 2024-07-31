"Feeling the sorrow of the kidnapped": Yehudit Simcha Pinto inspires Ashkelon girls

Hundreds of girls from the Shuva Israel seminary in Ashkelon participated in a lecture by Yehudit Simcha Pinto, the daughter of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto who leads the worldwide Shuva Israel community.

The fascinating lecture dealt with the challenges surrounding us in the current era where technology is at its peak, but on the other hand, the feeling of emptiness devastates many young men and women.

Yehudit Simcha Pinto shared stories from life with the participants and gave them practical and current tips.

Her words gave a glimpse into the transcendental world of Jewish psychology that illustrates how faith and confidence in God makes a person happier, safer and stronger.

She also incorporated into the lecture personal questions from the audience and answered them in a detailed and fascinating manner. She explained how virtual relationships and trends infatuate youth but distance them away from true peace and self-actualization.

During the lecture, Yehudit Simcha dedicated her words to the benefit of the hostages who are still in suffering and hardship in Gaza. She emphasized that each of the participants must feel the sorrow of the hostages and the bereaved families.

The girls' Shuva Yisrael Midrasha study center in Ashkelon under Rabbi Pinto’s guidance has become popular in the last year and increasing numbers of the city's residents have been attending it.

The Midrasha in Ashkelon joins other Shuva Israel Midrasha branches around the world in providing light, education and Torah knowledge to hundreds of Jewish girls who seek to experience the connection between the mind and the heart and between the body and the soul.

The number of Shuva Israel synagogues and yeshivas in the world numbers over a hundred and in these very days, new branches are being established throughout the USA and Israel.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel