Excitement in Argentina at Rabbi Pinto’s arrival

The Jewish community in Buenos Aires welcomed Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the leader of the worldwide Shuva Israel institutions who came for a special visit yesterday.

Rabbi Pinto was accompanied by his two sons, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto and Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto. He is expected to meet with the rabbis and the heads of the Jewish community in the coming days.

Last night, he gave a mass Torah talk attended by many, after which Rabbi Pinto received individuals for advice, guidance and blessings.

The distinguished Jewish community in Argentina was established many years ago. Dozens of synagogues serve about two hundred thousand Jews from all denominations and circles.

Last month, the Jewish community in Argentina commemorated 30 years since the murderous attack that took place in the AMIA Jewish community building in Buenos Aires, that was carried out by the Iranian regime and the Shia Hezbollah terrorist organization.

(credit: DAVID COHEN)

In the coming days Rabbi Pinto will give many Torah talks in the various communities and is expected to meet with senior government officials and businessmen.

"We are in a difficult time for the people of Israel," Rabbi Pinto said last night in his talk. "But we must remember that only when it is difficult do we discover our inner powers and grow great. The purpose of exile is to imbue us with strength to draw closer to the Holy One, blessed be He.”