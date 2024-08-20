Sunny Isles: The mayor honored Rabbi Pinto's new Yeshiva with her presence

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto’s new office was inaugurated last night in the new Shuva Israel yeshiva that opened a few months ago in the city of Sunny Isles Beach in Miami. The event was attended by Sunny Isles Beach Mayor Larisa Svechin.

Rabbi Pinto affixed a mezuzah in his new office, where he will now receive audiences for blessings and counseling, and will hold Zoom meetings with his students around the world.

As mentioned, the mayor of Sunny Isles, Larisa Svechin, honored the event of affixing the mezuzah with her presence. She said that "the new yeshiva adds pure spiritual light. Honored rabbi, thank you for your dedication to the cause of connection and unity and for spreading good.”

Rabbi Pinto blessed the mayor and said that "thanks to your good deeds - you will have a content life, health and great happiness."

Under Rabbi Pinto’s leadership, a new yeshiva was established in recent months in Sunny Isles, joining the dozens of Shuva Israel yeshivahs and study centers around the world.

After its founding, the new yeshiva became a magnet for hundreds of the city's Jewish residents who fill its hall on weekdays and on Shabbat.

Mayor Svechin is an enthusiastic supporter of the new yeshiva and she is known for her uncompromising support for Israel.

Immediately after October 7th, she sent a letter of encouragement to the residents of Israel in which she wrote, among other things: "We stand behind you during these hours of trepidation. Always know that we are here for you with a sense of solidarity and are ready to assist you in whatever you need."

